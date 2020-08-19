Rice, Juanita

96, died Wednesday, August 12th from COVID-19.

Juanita was a devoted community servant and Mayor Francis Slay's Proclamation declared June 8, 2010 as JUANITA RICE DAY IN THE CITY OF ST. LOUIS. A Proclamation from the Missouri Senate of the State of Missouri recognized Juanita Rice on her 90th Birthday stating God brought a special gift to this great state with the birth of an adorable infant who would put a twinkle in people's eyes and fill their hearts with Joy. Dr. Marva Shinell presented Juanita with the WOMEN CHOSEN and PREDESTINED for VICTORY award.

Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and special friend to many. She was born in Corridon, Missouri on June 8, 1924 to Alice Sophie Vinson and Joseph Osine. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Lavell Rice, three daughters, Betty Jean Rice, Benita Jayne Rice and Bonnie Joy Rice and her great-grandson Michael Brewer. Juanita is survived by two daughters, Barbara Cooper (Paul) of Ballwin, MO, Brenda Neubauer of St. Johns, MO, son Bill Rice (Pam), of St. Peters, MO and a dear sister, Frieda Mann of Annapolis, MO. Juanita has 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with a devoted passion.

If you said she was humble, sweet, kind, giving, a spitfire, sassy, funny, blunt or extraordinary, you would be right. She could cook like no one else, shoot pool, fish, tell a story, play Rummy, talk politics or sports but most of all she would do anything to help you if you needed her. Though she suffered great loss, she never quit living and giving. Juanita worked the election polls for many years, never missed a grandchild's sporting event, birthday or holiday. Juanita cooked 70 holiday turkeys and prepared a handwritten "Grandma's Special Recipe Book" for her family members. She was an active member of Compton Heights Baptist Church, served as treasurer for many years and was involved in the Inner-City Ministry. She had the distinct honor of being their revered "Oldest Member". She opened her home to those in need, lived her values and did not compromise. Juanita was a loyal and faithful fan and friend. From the time she was a child with her father, she listened and watched Cardinals Baseball. She and her grandchildren shared this passion. One of her greatest joys was her name on the big screen at a game, recognizing her birthday. She always thought she was "famous". As crime increased in her neighborhood, Juanita lived without fear. She lived in her home for 67 years. She said "I am everyone's Gramma, who would hurt their own Gramma?" It was true as children of all walks of life, race and age walked by her house and waved and said hello to "Gramma Rice". She was Gramma to hundreds of kids and families.

We will miss her incredible rainbow cakes, her hugs, jokes, many stories and smiles. She loved everyone she met and taught so many how to love and to keep on fighting and believing for a miracle 'till the end. She never gave up! This is the measure of a life well-lived. "Those we love never truly leave us." Gramma Rice will be truly missed but will always be remembered in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers a donation to her beloved Compton Heights Baptist Church, 3641 Russell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63110 would be appreciated.

Services: will be at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa, St. Louis, 63109 on Saturday, August 22th. Viewing 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. with funeral services immediately following at 1:00p.m. Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery. Dr. Wendell Sapp, Officiating. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Masks and social distancing required.