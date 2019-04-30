St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Helvey, Juanita Ruth (nee Anthony) Sun., April 28, 2019. Beloved wife of James B. Helvey for over 66 years; dearest mother of Nancy (Anthony) Greene, Sharon (Frank) Hernandez and Jimmy (June) Helvey; loving grandmother of 6 and great-grandmother of 15; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. Services: Funeral at KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thurs., May 2, 9 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Wed., 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
