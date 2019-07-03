|
Kunderer, Juanita Sue (nee Shaw) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of William Kunderer; dear mother of Jo Ann (Barth) Buchmann, Diane (Wayne) Breer, Suzanne (Richard) Strawhun, Michael Kunderer; dear sister of Vickie Sue McFarland and the late John Shaw; dear grandmother of Alesia, Tiffany, Ricky, Melissa, Bradley, Amanda, Amber, Brittany, Lucas and Joshua; greatgrandmother of 9 1/2 children. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 5, 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019