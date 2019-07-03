St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Juanita Sue Kunderer Obituary
Kunderer, Juanita Sue (nee Shaw) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of William Kunderer; dear mother of Jo Ann (Barth) Buchmann, Diane (Wayne) Breer, Suzanne (Richard) Strawhun, Michael Kunderer; dear sister of Vickie Sue McFarland and the late John Shaw; dear grandmother of Alesia, Tiffany, Ricky, Melissa, Bradley, Amanda, Amber, Brittany, Lucas and Joshua; greatgrandmother of 9 1/2 children. Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 5, 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
