Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Juanita V. Cole Obituary

Cole, Juanita V.

Sat., Oct. 5, 2019. Loving wife of the late Claude A. Cole; loving mother of Janet (David) Schaub, Greg (Diane) Cole and Cathy (David) Theiss; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Brent) Davis, Andrew Schaub, Heather (Shawn) Struckhoff, Jason (Lori) Tosie, Kenny Tosie, Corey Cole, Kelly (Enrique) Flores, Jillian (Grant) Bissell, Eric (Ashley) Theiss and Megan (Tommy) Parkin; dear sister of Ruth (Leonard) Compton, Pat Graves, Dale (Janet) Franklin and the late Judy (surviving Alva) Gilliam and James (surviving JoAnn Brown) Franklin. Our dear great-grandmother.

Services: Funeral at Kutis So Co Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Fri., Oct. 11, 10 a.m. Int. J.B. Vis. Thur., 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
