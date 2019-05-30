Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judd R. Cool. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cool, Judd R. Judd R. Cool, age 84, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Judd was born in St. Louis and attended Beaumont High School, as well as Washington University. His career in labor relations took him across the U.S., from St. Louis to California, Utah, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Charlotte. In each location, he made his mark both professionally and with the strong friendships he formed. To know Judd in life was a privilege. He lived large and on his own terms. He was known for his strong spirit, intense love of family, dedicated work ethic, character and boundless passion for the water. Judd loved the outdoors and was an avid boater. He was a good listener, friend and mentor to all he encountered. Judd is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kathy, and his five children, Judy (Steven), Debbie (Wayne), Lori (Guy), Judd B. (Cynthia) and Nicole (Jason). He was adored by his grandchildren, who loved his spirit and the mischief he helped them find. His grandchildren include Kristen, Courtney, Sarah, Drew and Megan. He is also survived by his sister, Karen, his nieces, Pam and Cheryl, and his mother-in-law, Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents, Judd L. and Hortense. Judd will be remembered for his passion, love and dedication to family. A celebration of life will be held this summer in St. Louis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Vitas Hospice Healthcare.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close