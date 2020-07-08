Cassilly, Judith A.

(nee Aaron), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, July 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Cassilly Sr.; loving mother of Stephen Cassilly, John (Christine) Cassilly, Cindy (Robert) Kaemmerer, and the late Bob Cassilly Jr.; dearest grandmother of Stephanie, Timothy, James, Max, Daisy, Michael, Dennis, Thomas, Dylan and Robbie; dear great-grandmother of Ben, Spencer, Addie and Julian; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Throughout her life, Judy was active in multiple church organizations and was particularly involved in the Pro-Life movement in St. Louis.

Services: Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Providence, 8866 Pardee Rd., Thursday, July 9, 12:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Louis. A Kutis Affton service.