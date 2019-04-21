Dyer, Judith Judy A. July 21, 1938 - April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Jack Dyer for 58 years; loving mother of Laura A. Dyer and Sean R. Dyer; dear mother-in-law of Anne Kiske; loving grandmother of Webster Dyer and Barbara Nellie Dyer and doggie mommy of Gloria. Mrs. Dyer graduated from Deaconess School of Nursing in 1958. She worked as a public Health Nurse at S.I.U.C., Granite City School District and also at a private practice in Granite City and Belleville. Judith enjoyed cooking gourmet meals, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her grandchildren graduating from undergraduate school and Barbara's admission into medical school. Services: Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Memorial Service time at 11:00 a.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Home, 2301 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104. Memorials appreciated to Missouri Botanical Gardens, 4355 Shaw Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63110. Condolences welcome at mclaughlinfunerals.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019