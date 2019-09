Macher, Judith C.

Judith C. Macher passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 with her children by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Evelyn Cerutti. She is lovingly remembered by her children David (Shelly), Tom (Cathy) and Jennifer Cornwell (Jeff); Her grandchildren Danielle Bettigrew (Austin), Sam, Harrison, Grayson and Emerie. She was also very excited about her great granddaughter on the way.

Services: Private service for immediate family to be held.