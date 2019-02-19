|
Allhoff, Judith Ann 68, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully, February 16, 2019. She has been reunited with her parents, Francis and Frances (nee Walsh) Allhoff. Judy was the much loved sister of Mary (Mike) Sheridan, John (Lisa) Allhoff, Rita Mitchell, Donna (Terry) Friskel, Tom (Sue) Allhoff, Bob (Tammy) Allhoff and Jean (Scott) Nast. Surviving are 50 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dear niece, cousin and special Godmother to Maureen LaGrand. Very special thanks to Rainbow Village, Life Care Center of Bridgeton and Crossroads Hospice. Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 10-11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Ave., Kirkwood, MO. Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations appreciated to St. Louis ARC, 1177 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019