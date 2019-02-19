St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Ave.
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church,
243 W. Argonne Ave
Kirkwood, MO
View Map
Judith Ann Allhoff

Judith Ann Allhoff Obituary
Allhoff, Judith Ann 68, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, died peacefully, February 16, 2019. She has been reunited with her parents, Francis and Frances (nee Walsh) Allhoff. Judy was the much loved sister of Mary (Mike) Sheridan, John (Lisa) Allhoff, Rita Mitchell, Donna (Terry) Friskel, Tom (Sue) Allhoff, Bob (Tammy) Allhoff and Jean (Scott) Nast. Surviving are 50 nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dear niece, cousin and special Godmother to Maureen LaGrand. Very special thanks to Rainbow Village, Life Care Center of Bridgeton and Crossroads Hospice. Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 20, 10-11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Ave., Kirkwood, MO. Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations appreciated to St. Louis ARC, 1177 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, MO 63132. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
Download Now