Judith Ann Clement
1936 - 2020
Clement, Judith Ann

(nee Brosnan), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James R. Clement, Sr. Loving mother of Mary Therese (Todd) Zeller and James R. (Diane) Clement, Jr. Dear grandmother of Devin (Jennifer), Annie, Emma and Libbie Zeller, and Jack, Sophia, Grace and Dalenka Clement. Sister of Clare and Peter Genovese, Rev. Lawrence Farrell, Jean Clement, and the late Jane Farrell and Daniel Brosnan. Sister-in-law of the late Carol (Kenneth) McDonough and Edward Clement. Beloved aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Judy was a great wife, mother, grandmother and servant of God. She enjoyed playing bridge, the theater and was an avid QVC shopper. She was a legal secretary for several St. Louis law firms, enjoyed singing in the choir at Transfiguration and was an Eucharistic Minister at St. Gerard Majella Parish. More recently she served as a volunteer and patient advocate at Mercy Hospital.

Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
July 27, 2020
Judy was a bright light in my life. I was blessed to know her and to remember her as a friend who always made me feel better for having been with her. Her deep faith was an inspiration for me. Her positive attitude was an example of someone whose glass was always half full. Rest in peace, dear Judy.
Maryellen Tierney
Friend
July 27, 2020
My earliest memory of my Aunt Judy was when I was about four years old. I thought she was beautiful with her bouffant hair and jewelry and she always smelled of perfume. I may have had a little crush on her before I knew what that even was. She was funny and vibrant and always kind and I'll always remember her with great love and affection. The great thing is that Uncle Jim is happy to have his Judy back and they are together again.
Tom Clement
Family
