Clement, Judith Ann

(nee Brosnan), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James R. Clement, Sr. Loving mother of Mary Therese (Todd) Zeller and James R. (Diane) Clement, Jr. Dear grandmother of Devin (Jennifer), Annie, Emma and Libbie Zeller, and Jack, Sophia, Grace and Dalenka Clement. Sister of Clare and Peter Genovese, Rev. Lawrence Farrell, Jean Clement, and the late Jane Farrell and Daniel Brosnan. Sister-in-law of the late Carol (Kenneth) McDonough and Edward Clement. Beloved aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Judy was a great wife, mother, grandmother and servant of God. She enjoyed playing bridge, the theater and was an avid QVC shopper. She was a legal secretary for several St. Louis law firms, enjoyed singing in the choir at Transfiguration and was an Eucharistic Minister at St. Gerard Majella Parish. More recently she served as a volunteer and patient advocate at Mercy Hospital.

Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.