Dunn, Judith Ann (nee Clukies) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard J. Dunn; dear mother of Kelly (the late Jason) Robb, Derek Dunn and Candice (Chris) Abeln; dear grandmother of Dylan, Connor, Austin, Emma and Gavin; dear sister of Ed Clukies and Arlene Hohlstein; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, July 26, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019