Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Fenton, MO
Judith Ann Dunn Obituary
Dunn, Judith Ann (nee Clukies) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard J. Dunn; dear mother of Kelly (the late Jason) Robb, Derek Dunn and Candice (Chris) Abeln; dear grandmother of Dylan, Connor, Austin, Emma and Gavin; dear sister of Ed Clukies and Arlene Hohlstein; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Paul Catholic Church (Fenton) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, July 26, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
