Moore, Judith Ann Judi passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Beloved daughter of James A. and Madge A. Moore (nee Marsden); loving sister of Sharon L. (Christopher S.) Reynolds; and dear cousin Charles Rossi; special loving aunt of Connor James Reynolds and Cole Christopher Reynolds; dear friend to many. Judi enjoyed a successful career as an emergency room physician recruiter and developed many life-long friendships. She will always be remembered for her keen wit and love of family and friends. Services: Memorial Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, 7:00 p.m. If desired, contributions may be made to All Paws Rescue. Visitation Friday 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019