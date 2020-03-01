|
Moyers, F.S.M., Sister Judith Ann
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved sister of Joan Faught of Del City, OK; our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.
Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at the Sarah Community, 12284 De Paul Dr., Bridgeton, MO on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. Contributions to the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, 3221 McKelvey Rd., Ste. 107, Bridgeton, MO 63044 appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020