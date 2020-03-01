St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Memorial Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
1:30 PM
Sarah Community
12284 De Paul Dr.
Bridgeton, MO
Sister Judith Ann Moyers

Moyers, F.S.M., Sister Judith Ann

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved sister of Joan Faught of Del City, OK; our dear relative, friend and Sister in Religious Life.

Services: A Memorial Mass will be held at the Sarah Community, 12284 De Paul Dr., Bridgeton, MO on Monday, March 2 at 1:30 p.m. Contributions to the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, 3221 McKelvey Rd., Ste. 107, Bridgeton, MO 63044 appreciated. KUTIS CITY SERVICE

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
