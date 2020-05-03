Peroutka, Judith Ann (Nee Hamm) Born April 23, 1941 in Cape Girardeau, MO. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Peroutka; loving mother of Thomas (Katie) and Brian (Miranda) Peroutka; cherished grandmother of Mia, Thomas III and Gabriella; dear sister of Larry (Paulette) Hamm and the late Norman (Phyllis) Hamm; dear aunt of Lori Powderly, Susan Sansone, Julie Tomlinson, Erin Davis and John Hamm; dear sister-in-law of James Peroutka. Judith was a mentor and teacher for over 25 years, touching the lives of many students. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to Queen of All Saints, appreciated. A Celebration of Judith's life will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Chapel Service



