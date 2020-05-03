Judith Ann Peroutka
1941 - 2020
Peroutka, Judith Ann (Nee Hamm) Born April 23, 1941 in Cape Girardeau, MO. Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on April 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Thomas W. Peroutka; loving mother of Thomas (Katie) and Brian (Miranda) Peroutka; cherished grandmother of Mia, Thomas III and Gabriella; dear sister of Larry (Paulette) Hamm and the late Norman (Phyllis) Hamm; dear aunt of Lori Powderly, Susan Sansone, Julie Tomlinson, Erin Davis and John Hamm; dear sister-in-law of James Peroutka. Judith was a mentor and teacher for over 25 years, touching the lives of many students. Services: A private funeral Mass will be held at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to Queen of All Saints, appreciated. A Celebration of Judith's life will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Chapel Service

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
