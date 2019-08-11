Simpson, Judith Ann

(nee Siebuhr) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Harold V. Simpson; loving mother of Paul Simpson (Alicia), Noah Simpson (Anita), Israel Simpson, Sara Hency (Dave) and Abraham Simpson; dear grandmother of Payton, Jozie, Wyatt, Coltan, Morgan and Aberey; cherished sister of Jean Becker and the late Jim Becker, Joan Jung and John Siebuhr (Pat); aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Sts. Joachim and Ann Catholic Church 4116 McClay Rd, St. Charles. Burial will follow Mass at Our Lady Cemetery in Lake St. Louis.