Stinson, Judith Ann

Judith Ann Stinson passed away with dignity and grace at her Kirkwood home with her husband and best friend Scott Schaefer at her side on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer. A lifelong St. Louisian, Judy was immersed in the medical and legal communities. Following a ten-year career as a neonatal intensive care flight nurse for Cardinal Glennon Hospital, Judy was recruited to the law firm of Gray Ritter and Graham P. C. to become the senior nurse paralegal. For the next thirty years Judy was a key member of the firm's trial teams, working close for clients with unwavering devotion. Her many lifelong friends will remember Judy's warm hospitality, her superlative baking and cooking skills, and her dry wit.

Judy was one of five sisters, who were also her best friends. She cherished her role as the cool aunt to her 11 nieces and nephew; who in turn idolized her for her style known as "sexy elegant." We will never forget her bright blue eyes, wispy blonde hair, and brilliant smile often seen as the passenger of the giant red '74 Cadillac Eldorado convertible with a glass of wine in hand, wrapped in her fur, waving at us with tissue in hand. We will love you forever, Judy.

Judy is survived by her husband, Scott Schaefer, her parents, Robert and Virginia Stinson, sisters Chris Gibbons (Patrick), Casey Lange (Bob), Peggy Shelly (Carson), and Patty Kleiss (John), 11 nieces and nephew, and many friends. She will be sadly missed by her colleagues at Gray Ritter & Graham.

Pursuant to Judy's wishes she was cremated. A memorial service honoring Judy's life will be held at a future date. Please join us in sharing memories, anecdotes, photos and more of Judy at

https://judystinson.memorialreimagined.com. Donations may be made in her honor at https://be.ninenet.org/donate/tribute.html.