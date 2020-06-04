Katz, Judith B. In loving memory of Mrs. Judith B. Katz, who passed away on May 26, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on August 26, 1937 to Charles and Minnie (Leichtman) Batt, Judy lived, together with her dear and devoted husband, Dr. I. Norman Katz whom she married in 1957, in Boston, MA and then for over 50 years in St. Louis, MO. Kind, gentle, caring, thoughtful, generous and always concerned for others, Judy touched the lives of all those who knew her. An avid reader, writer, thinker and thought provoker, Judy combined her intellectual interests with an appreciation for beauty and aesthetics as well as a down-to-earth ability to relate to and help people of all different ages, types and stripes. Through her correspondence and mailings of letters, notes, clippings and articles to friends and family, Judy reached for and promoted truth, justice and the sharing and exchange of ideas. Judy leaves a legacy of doing things right and doing the right thing. She is survived by her son, Avi, his wife, Rivi, their three children, Dena, Tamar and Shua, and seven great grandchildren. Private funeral services were held in Teaneck and in Israel. Donations in her memory may be made to Energy Care of St. Louis and memories may be shared with the family at judykatzshiva@gmail.com.



