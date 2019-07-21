|
Brouk, Judith Judy (nee Popovitch) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Brouk; dear mother of Jeff (Diane) and Adam Brouk, and Amy (Dustin) Albertson; dear grandmother of Shalon and Jenna Brouk; dear sister of Cathy (Thomas) Glueck and Meg (Bryan) Dickbernd; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 26, 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (High Ridge, MO) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John's Catholic Cemetery (High Ridge, MO). Mrs. Brouk was a Sister of Christ in the A.C.T.S. Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019