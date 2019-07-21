St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
High Ridge, MO
Judith "Judy" Brouk

Judith "Judy" Brouk Obituary
Brouk, Judith Judy (nee Popovitch) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim Brouk; dear mother of Jeff (Diane) and Adam Brouk, and Amy (Dustin) Albertson; dear grandmother of Shalon and Jenna Brouk; dear sister of Cathy (Thomas) Glueck and Meg (Bryan) Dickbernd; our dear niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 26, 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (High Ridge, MO) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. John's Catholic Cemetery (High Ridge, MO). Mrs. Brouk was a Sister of Christ in the A.C.T.S. Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions to de Greeff Hospice House appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019
