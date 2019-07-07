|
Galli, Judith Judy (nee Eatherton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to David A. Galli. Dear mother of David (Maria) Galli, James Galli, Marlo Galli, and Alex Galli. Dear grandmother of James, Claire, Cooper, Jude, Xander, and Cannon. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and road trips, having visited 46 of the 48 contiguous United States. Services: Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd. 63011. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Association of the Miraculous Medal, 1811 West Saint Joseph Street, Perryville, Mo. 63775-1598.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019