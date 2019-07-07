St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Galli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith "Judy" Galli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith "Judy" Galli Obituary
Galli, Judith Judy (nee Eatherton) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years to David A. Galli. Dear mother of David (Maria) Galli, James Galli, Marlo Galli, and Alex Galli. Dear grandmother of James, Claire, Cooper, Jude, Xander, and Cannon. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Judy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and road trips, having visited 46 of the 48 contiguous United States. Services: Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 10:00 a.m. at Christ Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd. 63011. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. 63122. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Association of the Miraculous Medal, 1811 West Saint Joseph Street, Perryville, Mo. 63775-1598.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now