Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Gayle Rowe. View Sign Service Information Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. St. Charles , MO 63304 (636)-936-1300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. St. Charles , MO 63304 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr. St. Charles , MO 63304 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rowe, Judith Gayle



April 3, 1952 – January 12, 2020. Judith Gayle Rowe (nee West); daughter of Frank and Alta (nee Brown) West, and sister of Gaye Christian peacefully died in the early hours of Sunday, January 12th, surrounded by her loving family. Gayle had been struggling with a rare blood disorder but, would be the first person to tell you that she lived a wonderfully blessed and happy life.

Gayle was born in Kansas City and a graduate of Oak Park High School. She had a love for travel and adventure. Gayle thoroughly enjoyed serving as a flight attendant and a corporate speaker for Trans World Airlines. A devoted wife to the late Rick Rowe for over 42 years, Gayle and Rick moved from city to city with the airline before making St. Charles their forever home. Gayle was a natural when it came to motherhood. She selflessly devoted all her time and energy into raising three wonderful children; Jason Rowe of Dallas TX, Andy (Emily) Rowe of St. Louis MO, and Emily (Neal) Scott of Liberty MO. When it came to being a grandmother, she embraced the role fully. For 10 years, Gayle spent majority of her time babysitting in St. Louis and making trips to Kansas City. The love, care, and guidance Gayle poured into Carson, Macy, Owen, Caroline, and Abigail will forever be engrained in them.

Gayle adored being around people and the feeling was mutual. Whether you were a stranger or a lifelong friend, you were sure to be greeted by Gayle's beautiful smile and kind heart. As a member of Bogey Hills Country Club for over 30 years, Gayle developed lasting friendships that she cherished. Golfing, District events, social gatherings at the club, and weekly lunches with the girls were constants on her calendar. Gayle also spent years volunteering at elementary schools, working at United Services for Children, and campaigning for March of Dimes. She had a passion for giving back to organizations that helped children in need.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th starting at 9:00 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center – Mid Rivers. A memorial service will also be held at Hutchens-Stygar after the visitation at 11:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Bogey Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the MPN Research Foundation at

www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com Rowe, Judith GayleApril 3, 1952 – January 12, 2020. Judith Gayle Rowe (nee West); daughter of Frank and Alta (nee Brown) West, and sister of Gaye Christian peacefully died in the early hours of Sunday, January 12th, surrounded by her loving family. Gayle had been struggling with a rare blood disorder but, would be the first person to tell you that she lived a wonderfully blessed and happy life.Gayle was born in Kansas City and a graduate of Oak Park High School. She had a love for travel and adventure. Gayle thoroughly enjoyed serving as a flight attendant and a corporate speaker for Trans World Airlines. A devoted wife to the late Rick Rowe for over 42 years, Gayle and Rick moved from city to city with the airline before making St. Charles their forever home. Gayle was a natural when it came to motherhood. She selflessly devoted all her time and energy into raising three wonderful children; Jason Rowe of Dallas TX, Andy (Emily) Rowe of St. Louis MO, and Emily (Neal) Scott of Liberty MO. When it came to being a grandmother, she embraced the role fully. For 10 years, Gayle spent majority of her time babysitting in St. Louis and making trips to Kansas City. The love, care, and guidance Gayle poured into Carson, Macy, Owen, Caroline, and Abigail will forever be engrained in them.Gayle adored being around people and the feeling was mutual. Whether you were a stranger or a lifelong friend, you were sure to be greeted by Gayle's beautiful smile and kind heart. As a member of Bogey Hills Country Club for over 30 years, Gayle developed lasting friendships that she cherished. Golfing, District events, social gatherings at the club, and weekly lunches with the girls were constants on her calendar. Gayle also spent years volunteering at elementary schools, working at United Services for Children, and campaigning for March of Dimes. She had a passion for giving back to organizations that helped children in need.Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18th starting at 9:00 a.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center – Mid Rivers. A memorial service will also be held at Hutchens-Stygar after the visitation at 11:00 a.m., followed by a celebration of life luncheon at Bogey Hills Country Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the MPN Research Foundation at www.mpnresearchfoundation.org. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close