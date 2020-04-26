Martin, Judith Glenn August 23, 1933 – April 23, 2020 Beloved wife of Albert Louis Martin and the late Jerry M. Hedderich; Loving mother to Vicki L. Bast, Steven G. Hedderich, Denise Keeling, the late Douglas and David Horton; Loving mother in law to Jim Keeling, David Bast, Charlotte Hedderich, Janey Horton and Erv Wuest; loving grandmother to Branden (Erica) and Erica Bast, Emily (Britton) Brown, Jared Wuest, Justin Horton and Sarah Lenau; Loving great grandmother to Kiah Wuest, Conner Brown, Lani King and Raven King; loving daughter of the late Vera Fay Glenn and Howard Thornberry Glenn. Loving sister to the late Richard K. (Wanda) Glenn; Loving aunt to Carol and Jim Glenn. Loving granddaughter to Bertha & Jim Glenn and Elsie & William Hoggat. Judy loved her many friends and family dearly. She loved to travel especially ocean cruises and she loved her cats. Services: Judy will be buried at Birdseye, Indiana with her beloved family and friends present for a graveside memorial.

