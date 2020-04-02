Rubenstein, Judith Grand

passed away on April 1, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was 90. Judy was the daughter of Joseph and Evalyne Grand of St. Louis; sister of Ruth and Paul (Anne); husband of Jerome; mother of Ned (Nancy), Emily, and Dan (Kelly); and grandmother of Matt, Sam, and David.

Judy graduated from Mary Institute (1947), Vassar College (1951), and Washington University's Brown School of Social Work (MSW 1954). The summer of 1948, Judy met Jerry at a dance under the stars. Jerry delighted to boast that the day after the dance, ten boys called Judy for a date but she picked him. They married in 1954.

Judy was briefly a social worker, and later volunteered at Head Start. But her true calling was teaching and inspiring students. For many years she taught Latin and math to junior high and high school students. She was also an amateur computer programmer, and, to make the Latin exercises more fun for her students, she created an interactive computer program (which, in a nod to the music popular at the time, she named "DISCO"). Among other things, if a student answered a question correctly, a Caesar icon would pop up and exclaim "Bene Factum!" (Well Done!).

Judy was an inquisitive, engaged, thoughtful, occasionally opinionated, loving, and outgoing participant in life. She played piano and clarinet, and regularly attended the St. Louis Symphony with Jerry. She was also a wonderful cook, an accomplished crossword puzzler, a strict grammarian, a skilled seamstress, a gifted gardener, an "enthusiastic" tennis player, and a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. Above all, she loved and was devoted to her family, and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.

We miss Judy already, but we are grateful for the time that we had with her, and the many wonderful memories that we will always carry in our hearts.

There will be no service at this time. If you wish to make a donation in Judy's memory, the family suggests the Foundation Fighting Blindness (www.fightingblindness.org), or the .