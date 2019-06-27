Wilson, Judith H. Judith H. Wilson, of St. Louis, MO, passed away June 23, 2019. She was born in Boston to the late William E. and Ethel M. (Mack) Hamilton on July 10, 1940. She spent most of her childhood in Detroit. She graduated from Harvard University (Radcliffe College) in 1962 and later earned Master of Arts degrees at the University of Washington and Washington University, as well as an MBA at University of Missouri-St. Louis. She taught history at the college level for many years before turning to a career in fund raising for the arts. She served terms as Executive Director of the Bach Society of St. Louis and the St. Louis Chamber Chorus. Later, she became Director of Development for the Cultural Alliance of Greater Washington, D.C. and, finally, Associate Director of Development at the St. Louis Art Museum. Judy married her husband, James Wilson, in September, 1962. He survives her, as does daughter Amy (Evan) Grace with granddaughters Helen and Katherine, and son Andrew (Cindy) Steger-Wilson with granddaughters Lydia and Audrey. Judy enjoyed opera, symphony, Jazzercize, and visiting with her grandchildren. Celebration of Life services to be announced.

