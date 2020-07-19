1/
Judith "Judy" Hildreth
Hildreth, Judith "Judy"

Judith Ann Hildreth (GIlbert), 73, passed after a short illness on June 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her husband of 52 yrs, Howard "Dave"; daughters Michelle (James), Kimberlee (Robert); & 4 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emma, Claire & Jonathan. She was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Christine.

Services: A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
