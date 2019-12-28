\Putnam, Judith "Judy" Lee

(nee: Renshaw) of St. Charles, MO, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the age of 79. Cherished daughter of the late Wayne and Lois Renshaw; devoted mother of Stephanie (Frank) Michalik and Barbara Putnam; loving grandmother of Finn Michalik; dear sister of the late Craig and Dean Renshaw; Judy is also survived by her childhood best friend, since age eleven, Kay Kohlbusch-Bass.

Judy worked as a flight attendant, but then went back to school at age fifty to be a registered nurse. Judy had a passion for nursing and always enjoyed caring for her patients. She enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bunco or going on lunch dates with "The Ritenour Girls", was a voracious reader, and enjoyed watching movies. Judy's biggest love was her family; she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and especially her grandson Finn.

Judy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her

Memorials may be made in Judy's name to Gateway Hemophilia Association or St. Louis Humane Society.

Services: Visitation will be held at Baue Cave Springs in St. Charles, Missouri, Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit Baue.com for more information.