Taylor, Judith Marie (nee Garavaglia), passed away, Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of David Taylor; dear mother of Sommer (Rick) Knittig, Leila (David) German, Tommy Sirawan and the late Michael Sirawan; loving grandmother of Sophie, Noah, Emma, Elijah and Deacon; sister of Jeri (Rick) Krieger and the late L. Joseph (Patti) Garavaglia; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019