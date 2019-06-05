St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Marie Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Marie Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Judith Marie (nee Garavaglia), passed away, Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved wife of David Taylor; dear mother of Sommer (Rick) Knittig, Leila (David) German, Tommy Sirawan and the late Michael Sirawan; loving grandmother of Sophie, Noah, Emma, Elijah and Deacon; sister of Jeri (Rick) Krieger and the late L. Joseph (Patti) Garavaglia; loving aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information