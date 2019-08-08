|
Lowe, Judith Mary
(nee Lautenschlager) Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeff Lowe; loving mother of Jeffrey Lowe, Jenna (Drew) Spindler and her kitty, Boots; dear daughter of the late William and Mary Lautenschlager; dear sister of Linda, Karen, Pat, Bill, Jan and Kris; dear daughter-in-law, niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 10, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Meals On Wheels or Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019