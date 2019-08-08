St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Judith Mary Lowe

Judith Mary Lowe Obituary

Lowe, Judith Mary

(nee Lautenschlager) Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jeff Lowe; loving mother of Jeffrey Lowe, Jenna (Drew) Spindler and her kitty, Boots; dear daughter of the late William and Mary Lautenschlager; dear sister of Linda, Karen, Pat, Bill, Jan and Kris; dear daughter-in-law, niece, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 10, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Meals On Wheels or Ronald McDonald House appreciated. Visitation Friday, 3-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
