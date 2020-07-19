1/1
Judith Maxine Ghrist
Ghrist, Judith Maxine

(Nee Crawford) Vibrant wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Survived by her husband of 57 years Raymond, children Jerri, Tony & Cory, daughter-in-law Kim, grandchildren Josh, Jewel, Jenny, Julie, Joey, Jade, Jett and seven great-grandchildren. Maxine was born April 1, 1943 and passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Joe and Nettie Crawford and brothers Harold, Robert, Donald, William, Ray(Duke) & Jerry Crawford. Maxine retired from Schnucks in 2005. She was a true April fool and never knew a stranger.

Services: A celebration of life will be at a letter date in Winchester.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
