Grauer, Judith Niedringhaus On Friday, May 8, 2020, Judy, surrounded by her family in her St. Paul home, went home to her Heavenly Father at the age of 73. Judy was born October 20, 1946 in St. Louis, MO. She was the eldest daughter of Walter & Bernice (McMahan) Niedringhaus. She is a graduate of St. Louis Lutheran High School South. Judy enrolled at Concordia College in Seward, NE, where she met and married Paul, and completed her BA at Portland State University. Judy's faith inspired her to be kind and generous in everything she did, and this was known to all that were lucky enough to know her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and teacher throughout her life. Judy's love of children enabled her to be a very nurturing teacher, who set out to build a sense of community in her classroom each year. Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul; three sons, Jeffrey, Walter (Angela), and Douglas (Kimberly); sisters, Linda (Gary) Teske and Janet (Clare) Wiltse; granddaughters, Lillian and Vivian Grauer, Sydney and Samantha Nash; and many cherished nieces & nephews and great-nieces & nephews. Services: Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to Second Harvest Heartland – Child Hunger Fund, 7107 Winnetka Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55428 or online at 2harvest.org. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home of St. Paul, MN (651) 776-2761 www.andersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 30, 2020.