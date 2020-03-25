Glik, Judith Scallet

86, of Clayton, Missouri, died on March 19, 2020, after a brief illness. She is survived by her children, Terence M. Berg (Karen), Dennis M. Berg and Nancy E. Ellman, four stepchildren, Robert M. Glik (div. Zoe McNamara), Jeffrey W. Glik (Rachel), James M. Glik (Angela) and Judith L. Glik (Harvard Muhm) and her grandchildren, Lillian B. Berg, Olivia S. Ellman, Peter R. Glik, Andrea G. Glik, William K. Glik, Elliot W. Glik, Jeremy A. Glik, Grace G. Muhm, H. Maximilian Muhm and nephews, nieces and friends too numerous to name. Judith was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Goldie Scallet, her sister, Barbara Lite, her husband, Joseph W. Glik and her grandson Charles J. Glik.

Judy attended Clayton High School where she was cheerleader and a member of the Drama Club. After graduating in 1952 she went on to college at Northwestern University, studying General Education and was involved in theatre. She graduated in 1954. Judy was a lifetime member of the National Council for Jewish Women and Temple Emanuel. She helped run four troops of women who did plays for children in schools and hospitals all over St. Louis - even performing at the Art Museum. She also enjoyed volunteering in the Ladue School District and tutoring children. She spent a number of years as an agent for Janet McAfee Real Estate.

Judy and Joe traveled extensively throughout their marriage. Joe had a bucket list of countries he wanted to visit and they finished that list, traveling to places such as China, Europe, Africa and many, many cruises. Judy proudly displayed photos of all her travels throughout her apartment. She had a love for theater, the humanities, and was a member of a bridge club.

She made a difference in our lives and will be very much missed.

Services: Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, 975 N. Warson Rd. St. Louis, MO 63132 or the .

