Coons, Judith Woodman Judith Woodman Coons, 79, of Webster Groves, formerly of Kirkwood, passed away on February 4, 2019. Born and raised in Jefferson City, MO, Judy and her husband Charles Coons, moved to Kirkwood in 1965. Judy attended Christian College, now Columbia College, and The University of Missouri, where she was active in The University Singers and Alpha Delta Pi sorority before graduating with a degree in Music Education. She was an accomplished musician and teacher, having taught at Kirkwood Early Childhood Center in the 1990s and private piano lessons in her home for decades. Judy sang in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood and served as a Stephen Min- ister. Judy was a member of PEO, Chapter LT. Judy was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Grace Woodman, brother James Woodman, and husband Charlie. She is survived by her children Lisa Kidder (Joe), of Manchester, CT, and Beth Anne Solem (Andy), of Glenview, IL, grandchildren Emily K. Eckman (Donald), Will Kidder, Grace Solem, Kate Solem, niece Julie Woodman and family of Kansas City, MO, nephew Brian Woodman and family of Bloomington, IN, and for- mer husband Bill Thomas of Marlborough. Services: A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 100 Adams Street, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Bopp Chapel is handling the arrangements. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood or Kirkwood Children?s Chorale, P.O. Box 220256, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019