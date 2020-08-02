Tenholder, Judy A. (Adams)

passed away, Friday, July 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Tenholder; dear mother of Brian (Jolie) Tenholder and their children Peter and Sarah, and Marc (Kristen) Tenholder and their children Abigail and Maxwell; loving sister of Willia "Bill" (Laura) Adams.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation Tuesday 5-7 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.