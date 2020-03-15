Judy Annett Cooper

Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lafayette Church of Christ
115 New Ballwin Rd
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Lafayette Church of Christ
115 New Ballwin Rd
Ballwin, MO
View Map
Obituary
Cooper, Judy Annett

(nee Williams), passed away, Friday, March 13, 2020.

Judy was born on March 11, 1949 to James "Slug" and Joyce Williams in Rector, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her father, James Leaun "Slug" Williams, and various beloved family members. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Cooper, her daughters, Charlotte (Duane)

Wagner and Renee (Ken) King, her grandchildren, Rebecca Wagner (fiance Aaron Lovelace), Michael Wagner, Kimberly Wagner (fiance Christopher Sievers), Allie King & Emma King.

Judy loved family, friends and encouraging people. She loved God and allowed Jesus to work through her to help others. She encouraged countless people through her greeting card ministry and always chose a special scripture to go with each one. She believed everyone deserved to feel special and worked hard to make that happen, spreading smiles and sunshine everywhere she went.

Services: Memorial service at Lafayette Church of Christ, 115 New Ballwin Rd., Ballwin, MO 63021, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christian Family Services (St. Louis) or Children's Homes, Inc. (Paragould, AR). Memorial visitation at the church Saturday 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020
