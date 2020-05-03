Judy Humes
Humes, Judy (nee Jones) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis W. Humes; dear mother of Tim (Magee) Humes, Chris (Vickie) Humes, and Scott (Kristi) Humes; dear "GoGo" of Katie, Connor, Andrew, Tim, Caroline, and Berkley; dear sister of Cindy Todorovich and the late Nancy Feldman: dear step-sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She was at peace with herself and her God. In her own words, "while I wasn't as perfect as I wanted to be, I was the best damn Judy Humes there ever was!" Judy was a people magnet with sincere love and care for all who were fortunate to be in her presence. Services: A Memorial Mass to celebrate Judy's life will be held in late summer or early fall. Memorial contributions may be to the Carmelite Monastery, 9150 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63124. www.boppchapel.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
