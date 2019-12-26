|
Pritchett, Judy L.
(nee Davis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack C. Pritchett Sr.; loving mother of Tracy (Steve) Niedringhaus, Jack (Tamara) and Rochelle Pritchett and the late Mark Scott; adoring grandmother of Andrew, Brenden, Ethan, Jack, Katharine, Benjamin and Zane; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Friday, December 27, from 3:00 p.m. until funeral service time at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery in private at a later date. Contributions to Responder Rescue appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019