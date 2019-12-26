St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Judy L. Pritchett

Judy L. Pritchett Obituary

Pritchett, Judy L.

(nee Davis) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack C. Pritchett Sr.; loving mother of Tracy (Steve) Niedringhaus, Jack (Tamara) and Rochelle Pritchett and the late Mark Scott; adoring grandmother of Andrew, Brenden, Ethan, Jack, Katharine, Benjamin and Zane; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Friday, December 27, from 3:00 p.m. until funeral service time at 7:00 p.m. Inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery in private at a later date. Contributions to Responder Rescue appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
