Long, Judy Rae Judy Rae Long, mother of five, an active member of her church, and poet late into her life, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Florissant. She was 81. Long was fond of writing poetry, drinking black coffee, and sending letters to friends and family, always including a Bible verse on the back of the envelope. A devout follower of Jesus Christ, she will be missed by all that knew her as Judy, Mom, or Grandma 'J'. Services: 10 a.m., March 16 at First Christian Church of Florissant, 2890 Patterson Road.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019