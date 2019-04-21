Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Ruth Turnbow Crockrell. View Sign

Crockrell, Judy Ruth Turnbow 79 years, 15 days, of St Louis, Missouri, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at de Greeff Hospice House after fighting like a girl, but the cancer won. This time. Born at home in her much-loved Cottonwood Point, Missouri on April 1, 1940 to the late Ralph and Geneva (nee Crotts) Turnbow. After graduating Cottonwood Point School, she then graduated Caruthersville High School in 1958. Married to the late Harold Barnard Crockrell on August 30, 1958, moving to St. Louis, Missouri in 1961, where she raised her family and found a work family at FamousBarr/Macy's Crestwood and South County from 1977 to 2007. Mother to her two sons that she loved each unconditionally, Harold Barnard Crockrell, Jr. and Jon Christopher (Sara) Crockrell. Sister to Joseph R. (Cathy) Turnbow, Carolyn J. Elphingstone (nee Turnbow), James M. (Verna), Charles J. (Debbie), John E. (Betty) and Jackie W. Turnbow. In addition to close family friend, Pam Hammond, she is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Judy loved her family and they loved her. Judy and her son send their appreciation to Dr. Karuna Murray, Oncological Nurse Myrna Potts and the caring members of Women's Oncology Care, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and the de Greeff Hospice House at Mercy Hospital South. Sunset Memorial Park, 10180 Gravois Road, St Louis, Missouri, will be Judy's final resting place after private arrangements by St Louis Cremation, where she will one day be reunited with her oldest son.

