Buerke, Judythe A. (Thurmer) (nee Pieper), born August 14, 1941, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 13, 2019. Dear mother of Sharon Stone, Stephen (Jennifer) Thurmer and Susan (Richard) Ritzel, Grandma JuJu to Katy, Jonathan, Abby, Ashley, Molly and Tyler; GreatGrandma JuJu to Lola, Charles and Landon; dear sister of Jacolyn (Thomas) Rolf, John (Cindy) Pieper, Janet (Thomas) Luedde and Joyce Gillick (James Suelmann); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wed., June 19, 9:15 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cem. Contributions to appreciated. Visitation Tues., 4-8 p.m .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
