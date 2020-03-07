Gustafson, Julene "Julie" Marie

(nee Dudek), of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away on the afternoon of March 5, 2020 after a long illness, in the company of family and friends. She was a more than special wife, a fantastic mother of two children, and a good friend to many. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 17, 1954 to Marcia (Barrett) and Donald Dudek. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Mark, daughter Jennifer, three sisters Kate (Stan) Bachinski; Donna Dudek; Mary Dudek, one brother Ed (Tammy) Dudek, and lifelong friends Cam and Debbie Luerkens and Candy and Frank DeCamp. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Drew. Throughout her life, Julie enjoyed her work colleagues in Cedar Rapids, Frederick MD and St. Charles, MO all her loving friends in Cedar Rapids and St. Charles, traveling, gardening, cooking and many different hobbies and interests over the years. She was loved by, and will be missed, by many.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. Memorials, in lieu of flowers to Evelyn's House or . Visit Baue.com