Miller, Julia Sheila A. of Hazelwood, MO, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Miller, Jr.; her parents, John and Bridget Maguire; and her brother, Sean Maguire. Julia is survived by her children: Glenn (Kathy) Miller, Rita (The late Mark) Sanders, Kevin (Christina) Miller, and Henry Hank (Supavadee) Miller; her grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) McFadden, Jason (Yamile Chamoun) Miller, Josh Miller, Sarah (Cody Goodrich) Abernathy, Emily (Jeremy Jefferson) Sanders, Chelsey Miller, and Sean Sanders; her great-grandchildren: Jacob and Hannah McFadden; and her siblings: Margaret O'Brien, Thomas Maguire, Rita McGlynn, and Kevin Maguire. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where a Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Dardenne. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019