Julia A. "Sheila" Miller (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO
63301
(636)-946-7811
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church of Dardenne
Obituary
Miller, Julia Sheila A. of Hazelwood, MO, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Henry Miller, Jr.; her parents, John and Bridget Maguire; and her brother, Sean Maguire. Julia is survived by her children: Glenn (Kathy) Miller, Rita (The late Mark) Sanders, Kevin (Christina) Miller, and Henry Hank (Supavadee) Miller; her grandchildren: Ashley (Matt) McFadden, Jason (Yamile Chamoun) Miller, Josh Miller, Sarah (Cody Goodrich) Abernathy, Emily (Jeremy Jefferson) Sanders, Chelsey Miller, and Sean Sanders; her great-grandchildren: Jacob and Hannah McFadden; and her siblings: Margaret O'Brien, Thomas Maguire, Rita McGlynn, and Kevin Maguire. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where a Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Mass on Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church of Dardenne. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
