Bailey, Julia 'Jill'
passed peacefully, August 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a year long battle with cancer. She is survived by her beloved daughter Maddie Bailey and father Mike; daughter of Sandy Dubuque (Joe Dubuque) and Mike Bender (Betsy Bender); beloved sister of Chris and Sarah Bender; aunt of Grace, Grant, Claire, Ayden and Austin.
Services: Visitation at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood from 4-8 p.m. Sun., August 11, 2019. Mass Mon., August 12, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Gerard Majella Church, 2005 Dougherty Ferry Rd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to cancer research at gifts.wustl.edu or https://8008.thankyou4caring.org/sslpage.aspx?pid=298. Under "designation" drop down menu, choose "other" then NICU.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019