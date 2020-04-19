Julia Bowman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowman, Julia age 91, beloved wife of 69 years to the late John Clyde Bowman, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She is survived by her son Wallace (Gloria) Bowman and daughter Phyllis (the late Mike) Lowry. She was a devoted and beloved Grandmother to Alan (Karen) Bowman, Ellen (Dink) Burton, Elizabeth Sullivan (Chris Pratt), Donna Heberer (Ken), and David Hanes. She was a loving Great Grandmother to Alexandra Heberer, Brianna and Chase Bowman and Thomas and Tyler Burton. She was a lovely compassionate and wonderful woman who was dearly loved and admired by her family and all who knew her. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. They wish to express appreciation for the wonderful care she received at Victorian Gardens Senior Center in Eureka Mo. Services: A private family service is being scheduled. Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Eureka, MO or to Shriners Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Friends may sign the Family's online Guest Book at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
3148327770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved