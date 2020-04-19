Bowman, Julia age 91, beloved wife of 69 years to the late John Clyde Bowman, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She is survived by her son Wallace (Gloria) Bowman and daughter Phyllis (the late Mike) Lowry. She was a devoted and beloved Grandmother to Alan (Karen) Bowman, Ellen (Dink) Burton, Elizabeth Sullivan (Chris Pratt), Donna Heberer (Ken), and David Hanes. She was a loving Great Grandmother to Alexandra Heberer, Brianna and Chase Bowman and Thomas and Tyler Burton. She was a lovely compassionate and wonderful woman who was dearly loved and admired by her family and all who knew her. The family thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. They wish to express appreciation for the wonderful care she received at Victorian Gardens Senior Center in Eureka Mo. Services: A private family service is being scheduled. Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider donations to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Eureka, MO or to Shriners Hospital, St. Louis, MO. Friends may sign the Family's online Guest Book at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.