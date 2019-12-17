Dean, Julia Faye (nee Jacobs)

Julia (Judy) Faye Jacobs Dean passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born October 27, 1926, in Huntington Beach California, the only child of Roy Ellsworth Jacobs and Ona Olive Davis Jacobs.

The Jacobs family lived first in Whittier, California where Judy enjoyed tap dancing and drama. In Judy's sophomore high school year, the Jacobs family moved to Stoutland, Missouri, where Judy was a cheerleader and played the lead in the Stoutland High School senior play all three years. She studied English and Drama at Drury College in Springfield, Missouri.

On August 4, 1946, Judy married Warren E. Dean. She had four children W. Edward Dean "Ed", Roy Jacobs Dean "Jake", Virginia Dean Wetterau "Ginny", and Chester Roy Dean "Chessie". Jake died at three weeks of age and Chessie died at age two years, seven months.

Warren and Judy moved to the Marianas Islands of Guam and Saipan for six years. She assisted the American Baptist missionaries on Saipan, teaching children's classes. She served as a Grey Lady at the Guam Naval Hospital.

The Dean family returned to the United States to live in Lebanon, Missouri. In 1956, the family moved to Rolla, Missouri where Warren built the Hillcrest Shopping Center near the intersection of Highways 63 and 72. She lived in Rolla for 60 years until age 93.

Judy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rolla, Chapter KU of P.E.O., Club TEAC, Kappa Delta Sorority, and Phelps County Panhellenic. She taught Sunday school and served on the building committee at the First Baptist Church. She enjoyed serving as a Cub Scout den mother and a Brownie leader. She was the president of her children's Parent Teacher Associations for more years than she cared to remember.

Judy loved teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school, gardening, hiking, theater, tennis, water skiing and snow skiing. Her greatest happiness, however, came from spending time with her family and friends. She doted on her three grandchildren and great grandsons.

Judy was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She was an empathetic listener to all who turned to her for support.

Judy is survived by her husband, Warren E. Dean, of Rolla, her son, W. Edward Dean and his husband, Valentino Ortiz, of San Francisco, California, her daughter Virginia (Ginny) Dean Wetterau and son-in-law Mark S. Wetterau of Laguna Niguel, California, her grandchildren, M. Stephen Wetterau and his wife, Jennifer, of Costa Mesa, California, Elizabeth Wetterau Bakman and her husband, Shaymus, of Fresno, California, and Olivia Wetterau Luce and her husband, Bryn of Santa Monica, California. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Dean Bakman and Cole Bakman. She is also survived by her four nephews, Matthew, Michael, and Bruce Ralston and Lester M. Dean, Jr., and three nieces, Lori, Linda, and Melanie Dean.

Services: Visitation will be held Wednesday night, December 18, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Boulevard, in University City, Mis-souri. Burial will be at the Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon, Missouri, at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019. She will be buried near her parents, Roy and Ona, and beside her sons, Jacob and Chester. Judy's memorial service will be held after the new year.

