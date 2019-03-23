Broad, Julia H. March 22, 2019; loving wife of the late Arthur Broad; cherished mother and mother-in-law of Sharon Safron (Richard P.), Howard Jeffrey Broad (Carol) and Lisa Berg (Terrence); beloved sister and sister-in-law of Fred Handler, M.D., (Estelle); dear daughter of the late Anna and the late Morris Handler; beloved grandmother of Michelle Safron, Brett Safron (Carla), Eric (Megan) Berg and Ryan Berg; dear great-grandmother of Hannah, Jacob, Tyler and Piper Safron; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Our heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Dolan Memory Care Homes (Clermont) and Hope Hospice for the devotion, comfort, human kindness and care that they unconditionally provided to Mom. Services: Graveside service Sunday, March 24, 10:30 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to of St. Louis, Hope Hospice St. Louis, Humane Society of St. Louis or a . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia H. Broad.
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
(314) 361-0622
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019