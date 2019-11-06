Jaeger, Julia M.

passed away on November 3, 2019 at the age of 87. She was the beloved wife of the late Calvin W. Jaeger. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Marie Lienemann and Carol Jean Brown both of St. Peters, MO; brother, James E. (Elaine) Bradshaw of Tampa, FL; nephew, Marcus (Jeanell) Walser; great-niece, Maylin Walser; grandson, Randy P. Lienemann; granddaughter, Jessica L. (fiance' Kevin D. Lancaster) Brown; two great-granddaughters, Ava Julia Lancaster, Emma Louise Lancaster; She is preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Vivian Hill, husband, Calvin William Jaeger, sister, Betty A. Bradfield. Julia and Calvin celebrated 62 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2011. She was a long-time member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, EUCC Women's Guild and was an avid quilter. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Services: Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, Missouri 63385. Additional Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Pitman Funeral Home. Funeral Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 am, at Pitman Funeral Home. Cemetery: Emmanuel UCC Cemetery Saint Charles, Missouri. In lieu of flowers donations may be made payable to: Emmanuel United Church of Christ Backpack Program, Weldon Spring, MO in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385