Julia Silberman Iken

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Silberman Iken.
Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30 PM
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Iken, Julia Silberman

December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Iken; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence B. Iken (Elaine), Dr. Richard J. Iken (Sheri Radman), Ronald S. Iken (Deborah), Harvey C. Iken (Dr. Dorit Daphna), Linda D'Agrosa (David) and the late David Iken; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Sarah Millner (the late Abel), the late Ruth Bailenson (the late Albert), the late Melba Franzel (the late Harvey) and the late Marvin S. Silberman (the late Marlene); beloved Baba of Lisa Iken Sololik and Greg Iken (Victoria), Jennifer Zollars (Brad), Jonathan Iken (Michelle) and the late Joshua Iken; Jeffrey Iken, Miriam Goodman (Adam), Jeremy Iken and Michelle Iken; Donna Iken (Steve Levine), Daniel Iken and David Iken; Michael D'Agrosa, Lia D'Agrosa, Dominic D'Agrosa (Mary) and Luca D'Agrosa; dear great Baba of Madison and Max Sokolik, Samantha and Ben Iken and Leora Levine; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Thanks to caregivers Diane, Sharon, Tara and Rose.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, December 11th 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon