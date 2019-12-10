Iken, Julia Silberman

December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Iken; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lawrence B. Iken (Elaine), Dr. Richard J. Iken (Sheri Radman), Ronald S. Iken (Deborah), Harvey C. Iken (Dr. Dorit Daphna), Linda D'Agrosa (David) and the late David Iken; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Sarah Millner (the late Abel), the late Ruth Bailenson (the late Albert), the late Melba Franzel (the late Harvey) and the late Marvin S. Silberman (the late Marlene); beloved Baba of Lisa Iken Sololik and Greg Iken (Victoria), Jennifer Zollars (Brad), Jonathan Iken (Michelle) and the late Joshua Iken; Jeffrey Iken, Miriam Goodman (Adam), Jeremy Iken and Michelle Iken; Donna Iken (Steve Levine), Daniel Iken and David Iken; Michael D'Agrosa, Lia D'Agrosa, Dominic D'Agrosa (Mary) and Luca D'Agrosa; dear great Baba of Madison and Max Sokolik, Samantha and Ben Iken and Leora Levine; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Thanks to caregivers Diane, Sharon, Tara and Rose.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, December 11th 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Blvd., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.