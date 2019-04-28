Sorgenfrei, Julia Judy age 99, passed away on April 19, 2019 after suffering a heart attack while attending Good Friday services celebrating her love for her Savior. She is survived by her daughters Nancy McCormac (Greg) and Joan Holley (Scott), six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Judy was born on July 9, 1919, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Philip and Minnie Whiteside, and moved to St. Louis after high school graduation, where she met her husband of 61 years, Robert Sorgenfrei. She joined Third Baptist Church on Easter Sunday 1939 and was a faithful member of that church for 80 years. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, her son Paul, and her siblings Philip, John, Elizabeth and Thomas. The family would like to thank the staff at Bethesda Gardens in Kirkwood and at Meramec Bluffs for their loving care and many kindnesses to Judy during the last ten years of her life. Services: A memorial service honoring her life will be held at Greentree Community Church, 100 S. Kirkwood Rd., at 11 am on Wed., May 8. Visitation will begin at 10 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greentree Community Church Missions or Third Baptist Church Missions. Boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary