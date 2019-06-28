Speth, Juliana Phelps Colombo 70, died peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at her daughter's home in Colorado Springs, Colorado surrounded by her loving family. Julie is survived by her children Patricia (Joseph) Morgan, Jeffrey (Martha Sue) Speth, and Richard A. (Stephanie) Speth; grandchildren Lauren Haley Morgan, Sophia, and Caleb Speth; former husband and dear friend, Richard L. Speth; sister Victoria (Robert) Castiaux, sister-in-law, Donna Colombo, and former sisters-in-law Mary Lee Colombo, Carolyn (Wayne) Helmbacher, and Elizabeth Betty (Terry) Menges; uncle James Wright; aunt Angeline Hnatt; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mario Luiano Mike and Dorothy Marie Dottie (nee' Phelps) Colombo, and brother Michael Colombo. Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Calcaterra Funeral Home, 5140 Daggett Ave., St. Louis, with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3, 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Avenue, followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery, 6901 Mackenzie Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123. Please share your memories at www.CalcaterraFuneral.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 28, 2019