Hecker, Julianne Marion age 50, of Saint Charles, MO, February 23, 2019. Survived by son, Nicholas Brzak; siblings, Jeannine Carlile, Jeff (DaLynn) Carlile, Jennifer Carlile, and Jason (Michelle) Carlile; niece Casey (Alex) Thomas and nephew Corey Carlile. Memorials to . Services: Baue, O'Fallon, on Friday, March 1, Visitation from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. with service to follow. Visit Baue.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019
