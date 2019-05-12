Steck, Juliann age 92, passed away suddenly in St. Louis on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving parents Frank and Mary Steck, and beloved siblings Eva, Martha, Annie, Mary Sudak, Tillie Heller, Helen Bosotin, Basil, Roy, Dorothy Henderson and Patricia Simpson. Survived by beloved Sisters Nancy Steck and Barbara Cuciureanu. Dear cousin and aunt of many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Juliann was a wonderful friend to many. She loved people and it was a joy to be around her. Juliann retired after many years at Blue Cross Blue Shield and was a faithful and dedicated member of the Orthodox Christian faith. May her memory be eternal. Our dear aunt, Godmother, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. Services: Services at CHULICK FUNERAL HOME, 5611 S. Grand Blvd. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 5-8 p.m., 7 p.m. prayer service (Parastas). Funeral service Friday, May 17, 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 400 Brim, Desloge, MO 63601.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019